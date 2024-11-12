Dolphins Claimed LB Tyrel Dodson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins have claimed LB Tyrel Dodson off the waiver wire from the Seahawks.

He could quickly step into a starting spot with the Dolphins just like he was in Seattle before being released.

Dodson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he served a six-game suspension for domestic violence.

Dodson bounced on and off of the Bills’ roster the last few years. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year, $4.26 million deal with the Seahawks.

However, Seattle waived him after nine games during the season.

In 2024, Dodson has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 71 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass defenses.