Dolphins Agrees To Three-Year Deal With WR Cedrick Wilson

Jonathan Jones reports that the Dolphins are closing in on a three-year contract with Cowboys free agent WR Cedrick Wilson.

Jones adds that Wilson’s three-year deal is worth up to $22.8 million and includes $12.75 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Reports said that the Cowboys were hoping to retain Wilson, but it looks like he could be headed to Miami.

Wilson, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

Dallas brought Wilson back last April on a restricted free agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 45 passes for 602 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He has also rushed for 11 yards on two carries.