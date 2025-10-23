Dolphins Create $3M Of Cap Room By Reworking LB Jordyn Brooks’ Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Dolphins recently LB Jordyn Brooks for some additional cap space to work with. 

Jordyn Brooks

Yates notes that Miami converted Brooks’ base salary into a signing bonus, which freed up $3 million of salary cap space for this season. 

Brooks, 28, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brooks played out the final year of his four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus after the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

From there, Brooks joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $30 million contract in 2024. 

In 2025, Brooks has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 75 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply