Dolphins Cut TE Cethan Carter, Tender Offer To ERFA DB Elijah Campbell

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve released TE Cethan Carter and tendered a contract exclusive rights free agent DB Elijah Campbell.

Carter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2017. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

However, Carter was placed on injured reserve at the start of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. Cincinnati brought him back on a restricted tender worth $2.133 million for the 2020 season. 

From there, he signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins in 2021. 

In 2022, Carter was limited to appearing in just one game. 

