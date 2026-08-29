Dolphins Cut Three Players Ahead Of Deadline

The Miami Dolphins are waiving OL Kevin Cline, LB Stephen Dix and TE Ethan Conner on Saturday as they work to get down to the 53-man limit by tomorrow, according to Barry Jackson.

Conner, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Troy this past April. He later agreed to a three-year, rookie contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville later waived Conner during the preseason and he just recently signed on with the Dolphins.

For his career, Conner appeared in 28 games at Troy, catching 59 passes for 680 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.