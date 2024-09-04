Dolphins Cut Two Players From Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins officially cut WR Braylon Sanders and DE Wyatt Ray from injured reserve with injury settlements on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Ray, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract in December 2019 but elected to cut him loose in August 2020.

He then had brief stints with the Titans, Bengals and Jaguars before joining the Broncos at the end of the 2022 season. He signed a futures contract with Denver in January 2023 but they let him go months later.

After taking the 2023 season off, Ray spent the 2024 spring season with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL. He caught on with the Dolphins last month.

In 2024, Ray appeared in 10 games for the Brahmas and recorded 24 tackles and 5.5 sacks.