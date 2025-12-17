Dolphins Cutting OLB Matt Judon

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins are waiving veteran OLB Matt Judon.

He could catch on with a more competitive team down the stretch. Meanwhile, Miami will give the reps to younger players.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was entering the final year of thta deal when he was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

The Dolphins signed Judon to a one-year contract this past August.

In 2025, Judon appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.