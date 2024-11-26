Dolphins Cutting S Marcus Maye But Would Like Him Back On Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are waiving veteran S Marcus Maye today.

However, Pelissero adds Miami would like to bring Maye back to the practice squad if he clears the waiver wire.

The veteran has made three starts for the Dolphins at safety this year. Miami also announced that they have activated S Patrick McMorris from injured reserve.

Maye, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022. He was cut after two seasons and later signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Maye has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.