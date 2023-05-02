Dolphins Decline OT Austin Jackson & CB Noah Igbinoghene’s Fifth-Year Options

The Miami Dolphins have declined to exercise OT Austin Jackson’s and CB Noah Igbinoghene’s fifth-year options for the 2024 season, according to Tom Pelissero.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Dolphins $14,175,000 fully guaranteed for Jackson and $11,514,000 fully guaranteed for Igbinoghene the 2024 season had they picked them up.

Jackson is expected to be moved to right tackle this season.

Jackson, 24, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus. Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in just two games for the Dolphins.

Igbinoghene, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The Dolphins used the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that includes a $5,744,878 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Igbinoghene appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 10 tackles, one interception and three pass defenses.