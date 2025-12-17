Dolphins Designate K Jason Sanders To Return

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have designated K Jason Sanders to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Sanders has been on injured reserve all season after injuring his hip back in August. Initially the injury was expected to only sideline him for a month or so.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).