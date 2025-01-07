Dolphins DL Calais Campbell Not Ready To Make Decision On Future

Dolphins DL Calais Campbell is set to finish up his 17th regular season in Week 18, with his future in football in doubt.

Campbell isn’t ready to decide on his status for next year but plans to play the rest of the year like it’s his last.

“Quite a bit,” Campbell said when asked if he has thought about his future, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I try not to make decisions during the season. I try to wait till the offseason to kind of really put myself in that, and I do feel like there’s a chance I could play again. I know that it’s not 100 percent or I’m definitely going to be done, but I have to treat this like it could be my last game. That’s a pretty strong emotional feeling there. As much as I love this game, as much as I’ve given this game, the fact that this could be the last one is kind of crazy. But I’m going to go out there and play with all my heart and try to finish with a bang.”

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins could potentially cut DL Calais Campbell in order for him to catch on with a team contending for a Super Bowl victory.

Miami nearly traded Campbell to the Ravens before nixing the deal at the last minute in the hopes of making a playoff run. In the end, it seems like they could still try to do right by Campbell following their elimination from playoff contention.

Campbell, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins during the offseason.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 52 total tackles, five sacks, and one pass defense.

We will have more on Campbell as it becomes available.