Dolphins Elevate RB La’Mical Perine & OL Lester Cotton

The Dolphins announced that they have elevated RB La’Mical Perine and OL Lester Cotton to their active roster for their game on Sunday.

Perine, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles later signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose not long after.

In 2021, Perine appeared in four games for the Jets rushed for 31 yards on eight carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.

During his four-year college career, Perine recorded 493 rushing attempts for 2,485 yards (5.0 YPC) and 22 touchdowns to go along with 72 receptions for 674 yards receiving (9.4 YPC) and eight touchdowns.