Dolphins Elevate Two For Week 9

The Dolphins announced on Saturday that they are elevating DT Neil Farrell and LS Matt Overton for Week 9.

Farrell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick to the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2025 but was traded to the Chiefs for a 2024 sixth-round pick after training camp in 2023.

Kansas City released Farrell coming out of camp this year and signed him back to the practice squad briefly before releasing him. He then caught on with the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

In 2024, Farrell has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded no statistics.