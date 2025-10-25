Dolphins Elevate Two Players For Week 8

The Dolphins announced Saturday that they will elevate CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Hayden Rucci for Week 8.

Sheffield, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him before the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield but waived him with an injury settlement. He finished out the season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Sheffield had stints with the 49ers and Titans before landing with the Jets in 2024. He then signed with the Dolphins back in May but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Sheffield has appeared in one game for the Dolphins but recorded no statistics.