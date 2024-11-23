Dolphins Elevate Two Players Including OT Jackson Carman

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman from the practice squad to the active roster.

Carman, 24, was a second-round pick to the Bengals out of Clemson in the 2021 draft. He was let go by Cincinnati after training camp this year and caught on with Miami’s practice squad in September.

Carman has been elevated to the active roster twice before Sunday’s matchup.

In 2024, Carman has appeared in two games for the Dolphins.