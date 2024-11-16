Dolphins Elevate Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated LS Tucker Addington and T Jackson Carman to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 11.

Carman, 24, was a second-round pick to the Bengals out of Clemson in 2021. He signed a four-year, $7.4 million rookie contract and was released after training camp in 2024 before catching on to the Dolphins’ practice squad.

In 2024, Carman has appeared in one game for the Dolphins.