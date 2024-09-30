Dolphins Elevate WR Dee Eskridge For Monday Night Football

The Dolphins announced they are elevating WR D’Wayne Eskridge for their Monday Night Football game against the Titans.

Eskridge, 27, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior.

The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts in 2024 and caught on with the Dolphins soon after.

In 2023, Eskridge appeared in four games for the Seahawks and rushed two times for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 224 yards.