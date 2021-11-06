Dolphins Elevating LB Vince Biegel & WR Kirk Merritt

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Miami Dolphins are activating LB Vince Biegel and WR Kirk Merritt for their upcoming game.

Biegel, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He spent just over a year in Green Bay before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Saints later signed Biegel to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. New Orleans brought him back on an exclusive rights contract but traded him to Miami in 2019 for LB Kiko Alonso.

The Dolphins used an original round tender worth $2.132 million on Biegel last year and brought him back on a one-year deal.

In 2019, Biegel appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 58 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass defense.