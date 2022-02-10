Dolphins Expected To Hire Wes Welker As WRs Coach

Armando Salguero is reporting that the Dolphins are hiring Wes Welker as their WRs coach on Mike McDaniel’s staff.

Welker, 40, began his NFL career with the Chargers back in 2004. He joined the Dolphins during his rookie season and was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2007 for second- and seventh-round picks.

Welker played six years for the Patriots and totaled 1,000 yards receiving in five of those seasons before he departed and signed a free agent contract with the Broncos in 2013. He ultimately finished out his career with the Rams.

After calling it a career, Welker was hired by the Texans in 2017 as an offensive assistant. The 49ers hired him as their WRs coach in 2019.