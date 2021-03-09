Dolphins Expected To Show Considerable Interest In Lions WR Kenny Golladay

According to Adam Beasley, the Dolphins are expected to show considerable interest in Lions WR Kenny Golladay now that he’s set to be available in free agency.

Beasley says Miami is determined to add a No. 1 receiver this offseason and they’ve been clearing cap space to make a move.

One league source told him he expected Golladay, who was told by the Lions Tuesday that he would not be franchise-tagged, to end up in either Miami or with the Giants.

Golladay is primed to cash in big as one of, if not the best, receivers available in free agency this offseason.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

