Dolphins Expected To Sign DT Da’Shawn Hand

According to Dianna Russini, the Dolphins are expected to re-sign DT Da’Shawn Hand to a contract on Thursday.

Hand, 28, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that included a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.

He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract last offseason but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Hand appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.