Dolphins Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins announced they finalized their coaching staff under new HC Jeff Hafley.

Miami’s full coaching staff includes:

Bobby Slowik – Offensive Coordinator

– Offensive Coordinator Matt Applebaum – Assistant Offensive Line Coach

– Assistant Offensive Line Coach Ladell Betts – Running Backs Coach

– Running Backs Coach Bush Hamdan – Quarterbacks Coach

– Quarterbacks Coach Lemuel Jeanpierre – Assistant Tight Ends Coach

– Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jonathan Krause – Assistant Wide Receivers Coach

– Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Ron Middleton – Tight Ends Coach

– Tight Ends Coach Kevin Patullo – Passing Game Coordinator

– Passing Game Coordinator Tyke Tolbert – Wide Receivers Coach

– Wide Receivers Coach Leander Wallace – Offensive Assistant

– Offensive Assistant Zach Yenser – Offensive Line Coach

– Offensive Line Coach Sean Duggan – Defensive Coordinator

– Defensive Coordinator Jahmile Addae – Defensive Backs / Cornerbacks Coach

– Defensive Backs / Cornerbacks Coach Joe Barry – Run Game Coordinator / Senior Defensive Assistant

– Run Game Coordinator / Senior Defensive Assistant Austin Clark – Defensive Line Coach

– Defensive Line Coach Wendel Davis – Assistant Linebackers Coach

– Assistant Linebackers Coach Siriki Diabate – Defensive Quality Control

– Defensive Quality Control Ryan Downard – Defensive Backs / Passing Game Coordinator

– Defensive Backs / Passing Game Coordinator Chuka Ndulue – Assistant Defensive Line Coach

– Assistant Defensive Line Coach DeShawn Shead – Assistant Defensive Backs / Nickels Coach

– Assistant Defensive Backs / Nickels Coach Al Washington – Linebackers Coach

– Linebackers Coach Chris Tabor – Special Teams Coordinator

– Special Teams Coordinator Brock Olivo – Assistant Special Teams Coach

– Assistant Special Teams Coach Darius Eubanks – Special Teams Assistant

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Slowik, 38, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season before firing him in 2025.

Slowik joined the Dolphins as their senior passing game coordinator last January.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.