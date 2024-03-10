Dolphins Finalizing Deal With LT Terron Armstead

Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins are finalizing a new deal with LT Terron Armstead after the veteran decided to return for the 2024 season.

Armstead left the door open to retirement in comments to reporters back in January at the end of another long season where he battled through injury.

Staying healthy has been an issue for Armstead throughout his career but when he’s playing he’s a top-tier left tackle and the Dolphins would have had a huge hole to fill without him.

Fortunately, that’s one less problem for Miami to worry about this offseason.

Armstead, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

Armstead is slated to make base salaries of $13.25 million and $13.3 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Armstead appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and made 10 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 16 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We will have more news on Armstead as it becomes available.