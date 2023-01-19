Dolphins Firing DC Josh Boyer, Among Others

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Thursday.

Pelissero adds that the Dolphins are also moving on from OLB coach Ty McKenzie and S coach Steve Gregory.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the word was Miami was pondering coaching changes on that side of the ball.

When Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel took the job last year, he left the defensive coaching staff he inherited from previous HC Brian Flores largely intact. Now, he’ll get the chance to put his stamp on things.

Boyer, 45, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at King’s College back in 2000. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

Boyer worked his way up to CBs coach before the Dolphins hired him as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks in 2019. Miami promoted Boyer to defensive coordinator a year later.

In 2022, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 18 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 4 in rushing yards allowed and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.