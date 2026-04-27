Dolphins Have Shown Interest In WR Jauan Jennings

Per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins have shown interest in free agent WR Jauan Jennings since the start of free agency.

The 49ers reportedly don’t plan to re-sign Jennings, who is one of the top receiving option left on the open market.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that included a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jenning appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 55 receptions for 643 yards (11.7 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.