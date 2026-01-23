Dolphins Hiring Bills STs Coordinator Chris Tabor As Special Teams Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are hiring former Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator.

This is the first hire for new Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley as he works to fill out his staff in Miami.

Tabor, 54, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

From there, Tabor joined the Panthers as the team’s special teams coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach when the team fired Frank Reich. The Bills hired Tabor as their special teams coordinator in 2025.

In 2023, Tabor posted a record of 1-4 as the Panthers’ interim head coach.