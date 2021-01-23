Dolphins Hiring Charlie Frye As QBs Coach

Pete Thamel reports that the Miami Dolphins are hiring former NFL quarterback and Central Michigan OC Charlie Frye as their QBs coach.

The Dolphins have already confirmed the news and announced that they’ve fired QBs coach Robby Brown:

We have named Charlie Frye quarterbacks coach. We have parted ways with quarterbacks coach Robby Brown. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 23, 2021

Frye, 39, was a third-round pick by the Browns out of the University of Akron back in 2005. He was eventually replaced by QB Derek Anderson and was traded to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick after the 2007 season.

He later signed with the Raiders in 2008 as an unrestricted free agent, and ended his career with the team while on injured reserve in 2010.

Frye spent time as a high school coach before being hired as the WRs coach for Ashland University in Ohio in 2018. In 2019, he joined Central Michigan as an offensive coordinator and QBs coach helping the team to an 8-6 record.