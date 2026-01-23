Dolphins Hiring Kyle Smith As Assistant GM

Tom Pelissero NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are hiring Kyle Smith as their assistant GM to new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Smith will hold the same title in Miami as the one he had with the Falcons.

You can expect more moves from the Dolphins front office, as they make build out the new regime.

Smith, 41, is the son of former Chargers GM A.J. Smith and got his start in the league as a scout with Washington in 2011 after a brief stint as a player, both in the NFL and NFL Europe.

He worked his way up the organization in Washington and became director of college personnel in 2017. He was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2020 but left for the same position with the Falcons in 2021.

The Falcons have promoted Kyle Smith to assistant GM in 2023.