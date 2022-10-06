Dolphins Hosted DB Tino Ellis & DL Jalen Twyman For Workout

The Miami Dolphins hosted free agent DB Tino Ellis and DL Jalen Twyman for a workout on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ellis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Saints, but was placed on waivers with an injury designation.

From there, Ellis caught on with the Dolphins on their practice squad. Miami brought him back on a futures deal for the 2021 season but elected to waive him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad but cut again after just a few days.

Ellis had another stint with the Dolphins this offseason but was ultimately waived with an injury settlement in August.

During his college career at Maryland, Ellis recorded 73 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and 21 passes defended over the course of four seasons and 32 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.