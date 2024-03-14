Dolphins Hosted DT John Jenkins For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, veteran DT John Jenkins had a visit with the Dolphins.

This would be the second stint in Miami for Jenkins, who has bounced around with several teams over the course of more than a decade as a space-eating nose tackle.

Jenkins, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami in 2021. He re-signed to the Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Raiders in 2023.

In 2023, Jenkins appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 61 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery returned 44 yards for a touchdown, and four pass deflections.