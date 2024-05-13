AFC Notes: Michael Onwenu, Jordan Travis, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins selected fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright in the draft to complement RBs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Wright talked about his excitement to play with Miami’s playmakers and his role in the backfield.

“Being here with all of these guys, star players, players that I grew up watching, it just means a lot,” Wright said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “Just to be mentioned in the factor of having speed, that just means a lot to me. I’m just blessed to be here, and I’m excited for what’s coming for me.”

“Both of those guys, they are really good guys, great players. I’m excited just to be able to share the rock with them. I’m excited to be that trio that will be out there making a lot of plays this summer, this fall and this season.”

Jets

With quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor on the roster, fifth-round QB Jordan Travis isn’t likely to see the field in 2024. Travis admitted he thinks about being Rodgers’ successor but wants to contribute as a teammate for now.

“I do think about that a lot, but right now I’m just focused on where my feet are — getting healthy, getting everybody around me better, being a great teammate,” Travis said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Patriots

Patriots OL Michael Onwenu believes he’s heading into the season at right tackle.

“Throughout the whole process, we spoke about me playing tackle. Even after I signed, that was still the same thing. So, under my notion, I’m playing right tackle,” Onwenu said, via Patriots Wire.