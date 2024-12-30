Dolphins Inquired About Panthers QB Andy Dalton Earlier This Season

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins inquired with the Panthers about a trade for backup QB Andy Dalton earlier this season.

Jackson notes Miami has an appreciation for Dalton’s skillset and looked into a potential trade once starting QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in September.

Carolina of course held onto the veteran and turned to him as the starter for a stint this year as they tried to get former No. 1 pick and current starting QB Bryce Young back on track.

Jackson adds the Dolphins are interested in bringing back QB Tyler Huntley to compete for the backup job next year, which is becoming an important role in Miami. Dalton is also a pending free agent, so he could be a target for the Dolphins in March.

Dalton, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina last offseason.

In 2024, Dalton has appeared in six games and started five times for the Panthers, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 989 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.