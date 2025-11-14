Dolphins Interested In Jaguars-Style International Games Deal

Dolphins team president Tom Garfinkel says the team is interested in a similar deal as the Jaguars have with London where they play home game regularly abroad.

The Dolphins are specifically focused on Spanish speaking markets such as Brazil, Mexico or Spain, due in part to the fact that 66 percent of Miami-Dade County residents reported speaking Spanish at home on the 2024 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Garfinkel made it clear that they’re not going to dabble with their international marketing plans and instead are planning to go “all-in” on their efforts.

“Look, if we’re going to do it, let’s not put our toe in the water,” Garfinkel tells Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. “Let’s go all-in and think about what this means long term to the brand and the game. Miami is a booming growth market. A lot of people are moving to Miami from Europe, from other places in the United States, from Latin America. That growth coupled with the international opportunity, it just made sense.”

According to Garfinkel, the Dolphins are spending “millions” annually on their international marketing.

“I can say it’s in the millions annually,” Garfinkel said. “It’s not a couple hundred thousand and it’s not a million dollars. It’s millions annually.

“It’s a long-term investment. We believe this is something that is going to require some patience. It’s going to require some vision, and it’s going to require some consistency.”

Garfinkel explained that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a “big, visionary thinker” and supports the international focus.

“Steve is a big, visionary thinker,” Garfinkel said. “We’re building a pretty robust database right now. We have an international soccer match where Colombia is playing Argentina, and we’re collecting data on people that are attending that event. Then we have a Bad Bunny concert, then we have tennis tournament, with [Spanish tennis player Carlos] Alcaraz playing tennis, then we have a Formula One race, where we have [Spanish driver] Carlos Sainz, and now we’re playing in Madrid, so we’re trying to tie all those things together in a synergistic way.”

The Dolphins are set to take on the Commanders this Sunday in the first-ever regular season game in Spain.