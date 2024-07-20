Dolphins LB Shaquil Barrett Retiring From NFL

Adam Schefter reports that veteran Dolphins LB Shaquil Barrett informed the team of his decision to retire on Saturday in order to spend more time with his family.

Barrett posted an explanation on his Instagram account as well. He recently signed a one-year deal with Miami worth up to $9 million, with plans to continue living in Tampa, Florida where he has resided since signing with the Buccaneers back in 2019.

Barrett, 31, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. He played out the remainder of his rookie contract.

Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million extension in 2021, but was released last month.

In 2023, Barrett appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.

For his career, Barrett appeared in 131 games for the Broncos and Buccaneers, making 85 starts. He posted 400 career tackles, 59 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowl selection.

We wish Barrett the best in his retirement from football and in his future endeavors.