Dolphins Looking At Defensive Coaching Changes?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Miami Dolphins are evaluating potential coaching changes to the defensive side of the ball.

When Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel took the job last year, he left the defensive coaching staff he inherited from previous HC Brian Flores largely intact, helmed by DC Josh Boyer.

That side of the ball has struggled at times this season, however, and McDaniel could be looking to put more of his stamp on things.

Boyer, 45, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at King’s College back in 2000. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

Boyer worked his way up to CBs coach before the Dolphins hired him as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks in 2019. Miami promoted Boyer to defensive coordinator a year later.

In 2022, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 18 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 4 in rushing yards allowed and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.