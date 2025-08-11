Dolphins Made Four Roster Moves Including Placing RB Alexander Mattison On Season-Ending IR

The Miami Dolphins announced that they’ve signed RB Mike Boone and RB Aaron Shampklin.

In corresponding moves, the team waived WR Monaray Baldwin and placed RB Alexander Mattison on season-ending injured reserve.

Boone, 30, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

From there, the Texans opted to sign Boone to a contract before he caught on with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season. He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Boone appeared in six games for the Panthers and rushed 13 times for 51 yards.