Dolphins Make Five Moves Including Placing OL Austin Jackson On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Monday including placing OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
The full list includes:
- Dolphins activated WR River Cracraft from injured reserve
- Dolphins signed DT Neil Farrell to their active roster
- Dolphins placed OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve
- Dolphins elevated LS Tucker Addington and T Jackson Carman to their active roster
Jackson, 25, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.
He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins.
In 2024, Jackson has appeared in eight games with eight starts for the Dolphins.
