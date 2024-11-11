Dolphins Make Five Moves Including Placing OL Austin Jackson On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Monday including placing OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve. 

Dolphins helmet

The full list includes:

Jackson, 25, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins. 

In 2024, Jackson has appeared in eight games with eight starts for the Dolphins.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply