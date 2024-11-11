Dolphins Make Five Moves Including Placing OL Austin Jackson On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Monday including placing OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

The full list includes:

Dolphins activated WR River Cracraft from injured reserve

from injured reserve Dolphins signed DT Neil Farrell to their active roster

to their active roster Dolphins placed OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve

on injured reserve Dolphins elevated LS Tucker Addington and T Jackson Carman to their active roster

Jackson, 25, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Jackson has appeared in eight games with eight starts for the Dolphins.