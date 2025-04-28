Still More Likely Than Not Dolphins Trade Jalen Ramsey

According to Ian Rapoport, it still feels more likely than not that the Dolphins trade CB Jalen Ramsey.

Rapoport said in recent weeks the two sides have come to a mutual understanding that it’s best to part ways. However, Miami has been unable to move Ramsey so far.

Rapoport adds there’s been interest in Ramsey, including from the Rams, but the veteran’s remaining $21 million guaranteed in 2025 is a significant complication in negotiations.

There’s also a good chance the Dolphins wait until after June 1 to trade Ramsey, as it makes the logistics of handling his cap hit this year easier to manage.

Five teams have been linked to Ramsey so far but he remained with the Dolphins through this past draft.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.