Dolphins Make Five Roster Moves, Including Placing CB Mackensie Alexander On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced five roster moves on Tuesday, including placing CB Mackensie Alexander and FB John Lovett on injured reserve.

ROSTER MOVES | We have waived P Sterling Hofrichter, LB Deandre Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine. We also placed CB Mackensie Alexander and FB John Lovett on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/BjGKb2uSsU — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 23, 2022

The team has also waived the following players:

S Sheldrick Redwine LB Deandre Johnson P Sterling Hofrichter

Alexander, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings out of Clemson back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals.

Alexander was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to his original team.

In 2021, Alexander appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 51 total tackles, no interceptions, and five passes defended.

Redwine, 25, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and later caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him to their active roster in 2021.

In 2021, Redwine appeared in six games for the Jets and Dolphins and recorded eight total tackles.