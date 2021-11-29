Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed WR Cody Core and DB Chris Milton to their practice squad and released C Evan Boehm and LB Kobe Jones from the unit.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

Milton, 29, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech back in 2016. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and signed to the Colts’ practice squad before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

The Colts brought Milton back on a one-year deal worth up to $1.75 million, but he was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Titans. He was on and off of the Titans’ roster in 2020 but was cut loose this past February.

Milton later signed on with the Giants before eventually being released.

In 2020, Milton has appeared in 14 games for the Titans recorded three tackles and no interceptions.