Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves, Activate QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve for Week 8 against the Cardinals.

In correspondence, the Dolphins released QB Tim Boyle. Additionally, Miami has elevated DT Neil Farrell and LS Matt Overton to the active roster from the practice squad.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this offseason that included $167 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tagovailoa has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 483 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.