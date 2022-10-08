Dolphins Make Three Moves Including Promoting OL Brandon Shell

The Miami Dolphins activated S Clayton Fejedelem from injured reserve and elevated OL Brandon Shell for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins also placed TE Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell had been testing the free agent market again in 2022 before eventually signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad in September.

In 2021, Shell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.