Dolphins Make Three Moves, Including Signing OT Brandon Shell To Active Roster

The Dolphins announced they are signing OT Brandon Shell to the active roster and are elevating S Verone McKinley and DL Ben Stille for Week 7.

ROSTER MOVES | We have signed OL Brandon Shell to the active roster. We have also elevated S Verone McKinley III and DL Ben Stille to the active roster for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/bry2rZtyoX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 22, 2022

Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell had been testing the free agent market again in 2022 before eventually signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad in September.

In 2022, Shell has appeared in two games for the Dolphins making one start.