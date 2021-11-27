Dolphins Make Three Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve placed DB Elijah Campbell on injured reserve and elevated CB Javaris Davis and S Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad but was released again and caught on with the Panthers practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Redwin to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Redwine has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.