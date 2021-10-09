Dolphins Make Three Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins have activated DT Raekwon Davis from injured reserve, according to Joe Schad. They have also elevated WR Isaiah Ford and DE Jabaal Sheard for their game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Davis, 24, was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round out of Alabama during the 2020 draft. Davis initially signed a four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal with Miami.

He suffered a knee injury against the Steelers and was placed on injured reserve.

In 2021, Davis has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and did not record any statistics.