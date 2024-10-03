Dolphins Make Two Moves Including Placing EDGE Jaelan Phillips On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve officially placed EDGE Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve and signed LB Tyus Bowser off of the Seahawks’ practice squad.

No surprise here as Phillips is out for the season with another knee injury. 

Phillips, 25, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Phillips appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.

 

