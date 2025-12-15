Dolphins Making Three Moves For Monday Night

The Miami Dolphins announced they have promoted OLB Quinton Bell from the practice squad and waived OLB Andre Carter II.

Roster Moves | We have signed LB Quinton Bell to the active roster off the practice squad and waived LB Andre Carter II. We have also elevated OL Kion Smith to the active roster for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/vtEu6Hk2z0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 15, 2025

They also elevated OT Kion Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

Bell, 29, was a seventh-round pick to the Raiders out of Prairie View A&M in the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the Raiders but was let go before the season.

Bell signed back with the Raiders’ practice squad but was released and caught on with Tampa Bay. He spent the rest of the season and the 2021 season on the Buccaneers’ practice squad and spent 2022 and 2023 on the Falcons’ practice squad.

After a short offseason stint with the Eagles in 2023, Bell spent the season on Miami’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for the 2024 season. He returned on another contract for 2025 and has bounced on and off the roster.

In 2024, Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 27 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble.