Dolphins Not Expected To Use Franchise Tag On DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah ‘s agent, Drew Rosenhaus , said on Sunday that he doesn’t anticipate Miami using the franchise tag on Ogbah, as it will cost the team $20.1 million for 2022.

“I’ve had discussions with the Dolphins, and the franchise tag hasn’t come up, so I think it’s safe to say that’s not something they’re planning on doing,” Rosenhaus said, via Josh Moser of WSVN 7 Sports Xtra . “It sounds like the more realistic scenario is Emmanuel making it into free agency and us evaluating our options, including the Dolphins. But he’ll keep all of his options open, and if things work out with the Dolphins, I’m sure he’ll be excited to continue his career here.”

Ogbah, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.

Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

Ogbah is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Ogbah appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 41 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble, and twelve pass defenses.

