Dolphins Not Tendering S Sheldrick Redwine

Barry Jackson reports that the Dolphins will not be tendering S Sheldrick Redwine, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Redwine will now become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Jackson adds that there is still mutual interest in Redwine returning to Miami next season.

Redwine, 25, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and later caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him to their active roster in 2021.

In 2021, Redwine has appeared in six games for the Jets and Dolphins, recorded eight total tackles.