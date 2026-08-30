Dolphins Officially Cut 24 Players

The Miami Dolphins officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

Placed on Reserve/PUP

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

DL Kenneth Grant LB Trey Moore

Wilson, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Arizona waived him and he was claimed by New England.

Cincinnati claimed Wilson off waivers after the Patriots let him go in November 2024. They brought him back on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. He then signed with the Dolphins in March 2026.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in four games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles.