Dolphins Officially Cut 24 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Dolphins helmet

 

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. OT Gottlieb Ayedze
  2. CB Miles Battle
  3. S Major Burns
  4. TE Jeremiah Franklin
  5. QB Mark Gronowski
  6. RB Jarquez Hunter
  7. WR Donaven McCulley
  8. DE Rodney McGraw
  9. CB Jai’Onte’ McMillan
  10. QB Cam Miller
  11. DL Fatorma Mulbah
  12. LB Cam Riley
  13. RB Carlos Washington Jr.
  14. DL Matthew Butler
  15. LB Tyrel Dodson
  16. DE Cameron Goode
  17. OT Charlie Heck
  18. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
  19. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
  20. DE David Ojabo
  21. WR Jalen Reagor
  22. CB Marco Wilson

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. CB Darrell Baker Jr.
  2. CB Storm Duck

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. DL Kenneth Grant
  2. LB Trey Moore

Wilson, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Arizona waived him and he was claimed by New England. 

Cincinnati claimed Wilson off waivers after the Patriots let him go in November 2024. They brought him back on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. He then signed with the Dolphins in March 2026.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in four games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles. 

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